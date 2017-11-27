Police ID off-duty officer who shot, killed 14-year-old during attempted robbery of Xbox

The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.

Police say Officer Robert Misegades was wounded during the shooting. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Friends and classmates of the teen say he is 14 years old and attends Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the shopping center at 4211 Beulah Road where two groups met to discuss the sale of a gaming system. An Xbox with a bullet next to it was spotted by NBC12 crews on the scene.

Officer Misegades was one of the people involved in the transaction. During the transaction, a 14-year-old displayed a gun, which led to a exchange of gunfire between the off-duty officer and the teen.

"The off-duty Richmond Officer was shot during the exchange of gun fire and was treated and released from a local hospital," the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release. "The male juvenile suspect was shot and died at the scene."

Chesterfield police say there were two people on each side of the transaction - "the juvenile male and his associate, and the officer and his associate." They said the juvenile attempted to rob the officer's "associate."

The attempted transaction was arranged through social media and a third party, police said.

The teen's identity has not yet been released.

"It kind of freaked us out because we do online sales with letgo and Craigslist," said Heather Brown.

Brown and her boyfriend heard the sirens and saw the flashing lights Monday morning, even drove by the shopping center because she says that much police activity is unusual.

"So many questions, that may never get answered, but I don't understand why were they out at 12:30 at night?" asked Brown.

She says the situation has her thinking twice about online sales, and think even more about what she can do to stay safe and make sure an exchange goes according to plan.

"They've got that section for doing sales, at the police station, I think that's where we're going to go now," said Brown.

The safe exchange zone is an area at the Chesterfield Courthouse that can be used for different exchanges. It is monitored 24/7 and there is an emergency button to call for help. Since February 2016, there have been more 2,100 exchanges in the area.

"That should never have happened. You're selling an XBOX, it shouldn't end in violence," explained Brown.

Officer Misegades is a four-year veteran with the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond Police released a statement saying, "Due to this being an active investigation, the Richmond Police Department will defer all questions to the Chesterfield Police Department."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

