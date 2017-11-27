Police ID 15-year-old shot, killed by off-duty officer during attempted Xbox robbery

The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Court documents show Christopher Gattis has had past run-ins with police. In 2010, he was charged with public intoxication, but the charge was waived. Then in 2012, he was charged with assault and battery.More >>
A man suspected of stealing a donation jar meant for the Children's Hospital of Richmond remains on the run.More >>
A 5-year-old Chesterfield boy, who is a big fan of superheroes, is battling a form of cancer that impacts only 325 toddlers nationwide each year.More >>
