Hopewell teacher dies in fiery crash on I-95

A North Chesterfield woman was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon after veering off the road and striking a tree.

Virginia State Police say 35-year-old Leah M. Reed was traveling northbound on I-95 in Caroline when she ran off the road. Her SUV caught fire after striking the tree.

No one was in the vehicle, and the crash remains under investigation.

Sources say Reed was a Hopewell school teacher at Dupont Elementary.

"This dearly beloved and kind-spirited wife, daughter, sister, friend, and teacher will be greatly missed by any and all who knew, met, and loved her," says a Youcaring.com page, which has raised more than $3,000 for her family.

