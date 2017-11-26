Beloved Hopewell teacher dies in crash on I-95

A North Chesterfield woman, who was a teacher in Hopewell, was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon after veering off the road and striking a tree.

Virginia State Police say 35-year-old Leah M. Reed was traveling northbound on I-95 in Caroline when she ran off the road. Her SUV caught fire after striking the tree.

No one else was in the vehicle, and the crash remains under investigation.

Reed was a third-grade teacher at Dupont Elementary in Hopewell, according to Hopewell City Public Schools.

"We will be forever grateful for the short period of time she worked with us," the school system said in a statement.

Reed had just joined HCPS this year.

"We were so fortunate to find her," HCPS said in the release. "She believed in and was an example every day of her calling to this work."

Staff at Dupont said Reed was "a truly good person ... who had a huge smile that made everyone happy to be around her."

The statement said Reed was a woman of faith who loved to sing in school and church.

Counselors and school board administrators were on hand Monday at Dupont to support faculty.

"We celebrate her life, her legacy and her impact during the short time we had the privilege to serve with her," HCPS said.

Friends have set up a crowd-funding page to support her family.

"This dearly beloved and kind-spirited wife, daughter, sister, friend, and teacher will be greatly missed by any and all who knew, met, and loved her," says a Youcaring.com page, which has raised nearly $4,000 for her family.

