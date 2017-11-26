Driver dies, passenger injured in single-vehicle crash

Richmond police say a 42-year-old man was killed when he crashed late Saturday night.

According to police, Sergio Jimenez-Hernandez, 42, was speeding in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 11 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. Jiminez-Hernandez went off the right side of the road into a ditch and struck a culvert.

The vehicle rolled and hit a utility pole, where it came to rest.

Jiminez-Hernandez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

