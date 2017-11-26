3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Spotsylvania

Police in Spotsylvania County are investigating, after three people were found dead in a home Saturday afternoon.

Officers got the call around 3:30 p.m., for a welfare check at a home in the 7900 block of Waterford Drive.

When they got to the scene, a neighbor told deputies that the homeowner's dog was running around the neighborhood, and the door to the home was open.

When officers entered the home, they found 3 people dead.

38-year-old Meghan Scully; her mother, 68-year-old Mary Scully; and her father, 69-year-old Robert Scully, all had gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently investigating, and they say this appears to be a murder-suicide.

The weapon believed to have been used was located at the scene and the victims have been transported to the Medical Examiner's office for further evaluation.

