Deputies search for Walmart thieves caught on camera

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) -

Louisa County deputies are hoping pictures help catch three people who stole from a Walmart last weekend.

The group was caught on surveillance cameras at the Walmart on Camp Creek Parkway in Zion Crossroads. They made off with more than $3,000 worth of merchandise in total.

If you recognize them, call Crime Solvers at 804-346-1466.   

