Driver charged after crash that caused power outage

A drunk driver crashed, causing a power outage in Chesterfield Saturday night.

The crash happened along Newbys Bridge Road near Hagood Road after 9 p.m., closing the road.

Officials say the crash knocked out power to about 60 people in the county.

The driver has since been charged with a DUI.

