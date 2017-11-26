Driver arrested after late-night pursuit, crash in stolen car

Chesterfield police have arrested the driver behind a late-night pursuit that crossed county lines.

Officers attempted to pull over a speeding car on Midlothian Turnpike, but the driver refused to stop.

Police say he turned on Carnation Street and eventually crashed at the intersection of Hioaks Road.

Several teenagers ran from the scene, leaving one passenger behind.

Aviation and K9 units were used to search for the suspects.

Police were able to locate the driver after he made his way to Chippenham hospital. He now faces several charges.

The vehicle involved was reported stolen from Chesterfield County in October.

