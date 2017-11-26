Chesterfield police ask for help finding wanted man

Raymond Ward faces obstruction of justice and eluding charges. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police are asking for help locating a wanted man.

On Friday, officers came across Raymon Ward in a parked car in the 4100 block of Squire Hill Court.

When they attempted to detain him, he sped off.

Ward now faces obstruction of justice and eluding charges. He was last seen driving a tan, four-door Chevrolet Aveo with Virginia Tags VXA-5226.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 804-748-1251.

