Petersburg police find two cars full of drugs, cash and a gun

Petersburg police are looking for the people who left drugs and a gun behind in their cars.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, an officer saw two cars in the 1000 block of Sixth Street. As he approached them, three people ran away.

The people in the cars left behind marijuana, cocaine, a gun, cash, scales and other items of evidence.

The bureau encourages people in the area to call police at 804-861-1212 if they see crime happening in their area.

