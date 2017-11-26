Petersburg police find two cars full of drugs, cash and a gun

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Louisa County deputies are hoping pictures help catch three people who stole from a Walmart last weekend.More >>
Louisa County deputies are hoping pictures help catch three people who stole from a Walmart last weekend.More >>
With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday over, it's now time to start making bookmarks for Cyber Monday!More >>
With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday over, it's now time to start making bookmarks for Cyber Monday!More >>
Officials say the crash knocked out power to about 60 people in the county.More >>
Officials say the crash knocked out power to about 60 people in the county.More >>
Chesterfield police have arrested the driver behind a late-night pursuit that crossed county lines.More >>
Chesterfield police have arrested the driver behind a late-night pursuit that crossed county lines.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
The snake in the toilet was a non-venomous ball python. Officials believe it is a pet and are asking for its owner to claim it.More >>
The snake in the toilet was a non-venomous ball python. Officials believe it is a pet and are asking for its owner to claim it.More >>
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.More >>
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.More >>
Shortly after Auburn's 26-14 win over No.1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl, the Southeastern Conference released a statement fining the university.More >>
Shortly after Auburn's 26-14 win over No.1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl, the Southeastern Conference released a statement fining the university.More >>
A billionaire was blocked on Molokai on Friday after he tried to visit with his multimillion dollar yacht.More >>
A billionaire was blocked on Molokai on Friday after he tried to visit with his multimillion dollar yacht.More >>