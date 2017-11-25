Carytown businesses proves chain stores aren't the only ones with after-Thanksgiving steals

Carytown is busy on any given Saturday, but this one was more packed that usual.

It's because mom and pop shops proved chain stores aren't the only ones that crank out after-Thanksgiving steals.

Fab’rik in Carytown had 30 percent off the entire store, World of Mirth had a few deals like 40 percent off children’s swimwear and Mine Craft legos, all on one block in Carytown - all for Small Business Saturday.

It's a seven-year tradition, inspired by the recession, when many small businesses bellied up.

“We really do value spending time with people and making that connection," said Blain Adly, store manager at Fab'rik. "We've sent people out of the store, because they didn't find exactly what they were looking for. We'd rather make a connection than a buck."

The National Retail Federation predicts that out of the 71 million U.S. consumers who shop the Saturday after Thanksgiving, 76 percent will do so just to support Small Businesses.

