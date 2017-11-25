House fire displaces family of seven

A family of seven was displaced in a Henrico house fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Horsley Drive in the county's west end around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from all four sides of the two-story home.

Everyone inside was able to get out before emergency crews got there.

The fire was under control in about 25 minutes.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Four adults and three children are now being helped by the Red Cross. The family told officials their smoke alarms woke them up and allowed them to make it out safely.

