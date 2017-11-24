High School football region final scoreboard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High School football region final scoreboard

Here are the final scores from the high school football region final games played Friday night:

Region 6B
Colonial Forge 48, Manchester 27

Region 5B
Highland Springs 24, Hermitage 14

Region 4B
Louisa 37, Dinwiddie 28

Region 3A
Hopewell @ York- Saturday, 2:00

Region 2A
Poquoson 21, Goochland 10

Region 1A
Sussex Central @ Essex- Saturday, 1:00

