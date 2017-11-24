Police identify man struck by vehicle in South Richmond

Police have released the name of a man, who was hit and killed by a car in South Richmond.

Officers say 50-year-old Edward Brown was struck around 9:20 p.m. Friday, as he was crossing Cowardin Avenue.

Police say he was not at a crosswalk.

Brown was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene, and no charges are expected.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

