Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in South Richmond

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in South Richmond and later died at the hospital.

It happened on Cowardin Avenue near Bainbridge Street.

Richmond Police say they were working a non-related accident on Cowardin around 9:20 p.m. when they heard a vehicle strike the pedestrian. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, but he later died from those injuries.

The driver that hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene. Police are notifying next of kin.

Cowardin is closed in both directions between Bainbridge and Hull Street.

