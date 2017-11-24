1 year after Thanksgiving mixup, grandma re-invites total stranger

Here are the final scores from the high school football region final games played Friday night:More >>
Here are the final scores from the high school football region final games played Friday night:More >>
It happened near the intersection of Cowardin Avenue and Bainbridge Street.More >>
It happened near the intersection of Cowardin Avenue and Bainbridge Street.More >>
Last year, an East Valley grandma accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner - and made good on her offer. This year, she made it a family tradition.More >>
Last year, an East Valley grandma accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner - and made good on her offer. This year, she made it a family tradition.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Two people suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in New Kent. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Route 60.More >>
Two people suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in New Kent. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Route 60.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>