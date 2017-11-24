1 year after Thanksgiving mixup, grandma re-invites total stranger

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench met up for Thanksgiving dinner after their texting mishap. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

MESA, AZ (WWBT) - Last year, an East Valley grandma accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner - and made good on her offer.

This year, she made it a family tradition.

Wanda Dench invited Jamal Hinton again this year, and he accepted. The two became a viral sensation after Dench accidentally sent a text message to Hinton, inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner.

"Indeed it was not my grandma as we all know now and I sent one back so she could confirm that I'm not her grandson and I thought why not ask for a plate jokingly and she was very welcoming and let me in," Hinton said last year.

This year, Hinton did not hesitate when Dench sent the invitation again, according to 12News in Arizona.

"She was so nice and welcoming last year, I said I would be there," said Hinton. "She's a great friend."

