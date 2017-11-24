RACC saves bobcat hit by car, stuck in grill

Richmond Animal Care and Control responded to VCU on Thanksgiving morning after they received a call for a bobcat stuck in a car!

The bobcat was hit by a person in Gloucester driving to Richmond. RACC sedated the cat and removed it from the car.

The bobcat was then transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment. Thankfully, it only suffered a small scrape on its back.

