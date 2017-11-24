Bobcat hit by car, stuck in grill expected to recover

The bobcat is expected to be released in about a month. (Source: RACC/Facebook)

Richmond Animal Care and Control responded to VCU on Thanksgiving morning after they received a call for a bobcat stuck in a car.

The bobcat was hit by a person in Gloucester driving to Richmond. RACC sedated the cat and removed it from the car.

The bobcat was then transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment of a cut on its back and some other smaller scrapes. The Wildlife Center says the next day, the doctor was happy to see the bobcat was "extremely feisty" and remained alert through the weekend.

The Wildlife Center says should recovery go well, the bobcat will be released in about a month.

Click here for more details about the bobcat from the Wildlife Center.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12