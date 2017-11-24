Sign up to help family of slain VSP special agent with Christmas gifts

Friends of a Virginia State Police special agent killed while on duty earlier this year are collecting Christmas gifts for the family.

Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter was shot in Richmond in May. He died a day later at the hospital.

Walter is survived by his wife, Jaime, and three children -- a 14-year-old son, a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

Now the community is working together to help the family this Christmas.

"We recognize that this holiday season will be especially difficult for his family," posted Nichole Britt on the event page. "In an effort to show his wife and children how much we appreciate the sacrifice Mike made for his family, his community, and his fellow officers we are holding an event Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Powhatan, VA to honor his memory and provide for his family during the holidays."

The event will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Powhatan Fire Station Company 1, at 3971 Old Buckingham Rd.

If you would like to help, check out the list of gifts to sign up for here: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0d48abaf23a75-awinter

