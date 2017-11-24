Community donations allow Tri-cities youth football team to travel to Florida for championship

A group of youth football players in the Tri-Cities is beyond grateful, because you helped them achieve a huge goal!

The Tri-City Flames team is headed to Florida to compete in the National Championships. Earlier this week, the team didn't have enough money for travel - until NBC12 shared their story. The team had only raised some $400 on Tuesday.

After just a few days, your generosity has made a huge difference.

"I was thankful that we actually made it to Florida and we could go now because people helped us out to go,” 8th grader Tarique Granderson said.

It's a dream come true for the team of 12-to-14-year-olds.

"We've been practicing for a long time to get this far,” he said.

The Tri-City Flames just formed this year, so qualifying for the National Championship didn't seem likely, not to mention the cost to get to Florida.

"They were talking about how we don’t have enough money and we were struggling for sponsors,” player Javon Davis-Lee said.

"My husband donated $100. I put messages on my Facebook telling anybody could they do $5, $15, $25, any amount would help,” parent Melika Miller said.

Parents did their part...and so did you.

NBC12 shared the team's story, and within days, the Flames collected nearly $6,000.

"It's amazing. It's just amazing, because people like to help out the community and give back,” Granderson said.

Now he and his teammates are gearing up to give it their best shot as the Flames prepares to face off with the best of the best.

"It's going to be a lot of good teams down there…They're hard teams. I've been watching videos about them too,” Granderson said with a laugh.

“Do you think the Tri-City Flames has what it takes?” NBC12 asked.

“Of course,” Granderson said with confidence.

“Why do you say that?” NBC12 asked.

“Because look how far we made it,” he replied.

The fact the community is helping them get to the championship is giving them a boost of confidence as they prepare to leave Dec. 1.

