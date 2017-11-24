Thanksgiving Tragedy: 3 found dead at home in Chester

Chesterfield Police are investigating after three people were found dead at a home in Chester Thanksgiving night.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Dogwood Ridge Court around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the front yard. Inside, two women were also found dead.

Police say the suspect was found and taken into custody. No word yet on what charges that person faces.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12