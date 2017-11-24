Police identify suspect, 3 victims killed in Chester Thanksgiving night

On Friday, neighbors were still trying to grasp what happened. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.

The victims are 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn and 30-year-old Candice Kunze. The suspect is 58-year-old Christopher Gattis.

Police say Jeanett Gattis is the wife of the suspect. Buthorn is the boyfriend of Kunze, who is the daughter of Jeanett Gattis.

Jeanett Gattis worked at Napier Realtors in accounting for 15 years.

"She was a wonderful employee. She had been with us over 15 years, very dedicated. It's just tragic beyond words really. I don't really know what to say. And she was wonderful lady. I'm shocked," said Jim Napier.

The suspect, Christopher Gattis, is a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church.

The church released the following statement:

Members of Grace Lutheran Church are deeply saddened by the loss of life last night as a result of three individuals being shot in Chester and this tragedy included members of Grace Lutheran Church. Grace Lutheran Church has experienced many hardships over the years, but this heartbreak has unique challenges. Grace Lutheran Church asks for the prayers from the community as our congregation begins the process of addressing the grief being experienced by everyone involved.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Dogwood Ridge Court off Harrowgate Road around 11:30 p.m.

911 sound described a horrific scene:

"I have one detained; be advised he shot three people ... I got one male subject on the ground. He's got two gunshots to the stomach ... Sir, we have two females down in the kitchen."

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the front yard. Inside, two women were also found dead.

Police say the suspect was found and taken into custody. No word yet on what charges that person faces.

On Friday, neighbors were trying to grasp what happened.

"It's just tragic, and I'm shocked. I don't even know what to say," said Larry Patton. "All the blue lights down the street all night long, I'm still awake. I couldn't sleep."

Patton says his mind was focused on the family he knows inside.

"They're just the type of people who would do anything for you," he said.

Patton says a husband and wife, their daughter and her boyfriend were living in the home.

"They welcomed us when we were moving in," he said. "We went over had a couple glasses of wine."

Patton says the crime doesn't make sense and still has a lot of questions.

