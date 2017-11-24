Police identify suspect, 3 victims killed in Chester Thanksgiving night

Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
A mother is facing multiple charges after Chesterfield police say she was driving drunk with her daughters in the vehicle.More >>
Sharina O'Neal's sense of normalcy was shattered two weeks ago, as she was putting her young children to bed and folding clothes in her Chesterfield apartment on Kim Court.More >>
Chesterfield Police need your help to catch a thief who stole cellphones after responding to ads on the "Offer Up" app.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department has hired Jeffrey S. Katz - the current police chief in Boynton Beach, Florida - to lead its police department.More >>
