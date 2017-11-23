High school football regional finals schedule - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football regional finals schedule

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Eight local teams are still in the hunt for a state title. Here is the schedule for Friday and Saturday's games:

Region 6B- Manchester @ Colonial Forge- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B- Highland Springs @ Hermitage- Friday, 7:00

Region 4B- Louisa @ Dinwiddie- Friday, 7:00

Region 3A- Hopewell @ York- Saturday, 2:00

Region 2A- Poquoson @ Goochland- Friday, 7:00

Region 1A- Sussex Central @ Essex- Saturday, 1:00

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly