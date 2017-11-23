Police seize $208K worth of marijuana, arrest 2 in Va.

Police in Christiansburg, Virginia arrested two people and confiscated over $200,000 worth of marijuana on Wednesday, according to WSLS.

Officers found 37 pounds of marijuana, along with other drug paraphernalia at a home in the 2000 block of Simpson Road.

They arrested 60-year-old Michael Travis Devore and 18-year-old Ciara Brooke Hungate.

