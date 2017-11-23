Man shot while on GRTC bus in Richmond

A suspect is on the run after a man was shot while on a GRTC bus on Thursday.

It happened near Brookland Park Boulevard and North Avenue in the Northside.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. There were other people on the bus, but no kids.

The suspect ran off after the shooting and the bus driver called police.

Police are looking at video from the bus to see if they can identify the suspect, but they have not released any photos from the video yet. They say they should be able to release photos of the suspect by Friday morning if they have not made an arrest by that time.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

