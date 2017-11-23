Driver charged after hitting 2 people pushing disabled car in New Kent

Two people suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in New Kent.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Route 60.

The two people were pushing a disabled car, and a third person was steering. Another vehicle then struck the disabled car, injuring the two people outside.

One of those victims was med-flighted to the hospital. The other was taken by an ambulance. The person inside the disabled vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victims, 22-year-old Karley Allen of Lanexa, Virginia, was charged with reckless driving.

