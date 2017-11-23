2 people pushing disabled car struck by another vehicle in New Kent

Two people suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in New Kent.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Route 60.

The two people were pushing a disabled car, and a third person was steering. Another vehicle then struck the disabled car, injuring the two people outside.

One of those victims was med-flighted to the hospital. The other was taken by an ambulance. The person inside the disabled vehicle was not injured.

The westbound side of Route 60 is still closed as police continue to investigate.

