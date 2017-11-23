Hopewell football embraces Thanksgiving practice

It's the goal of every high school football team: Practicing on Thanksgiving Day. It means the squad is still alive, in the hunt for a state championship.More >>
Hermitage topped Highland Springs to open the season, and now the two area powerhouses rematch in the Region 5B title game on Friday night.More >>
Hermitage topped Highland Springs to open the season, 14-9, and will look to complete the sweep on Friday in the Region 5B title game. Two years ago, the Panthers topped the Springers to begin the year, but fell to Highland Springs in this same round of the postseason, and they'll be looking to rewrite that in 2017.More >>
Senior Todd Anspach had never attempted a game-winning kick before Friday night, but got his chance in one of the biggest situations. Anspach nailed the game-winner, not once, but twice, to push Dinwiddie into the Region 4B title game.More >>
