Police search for man who set holiday tree on fire Thanksgiving morning

Hopewell police are on the hunt for a man who set the city’s holiday tree on fire early Thanksgiving morning.

Fire crews were called to Ashford Civic Plaza on North Main Street around 7:30 a.m. for the fire.

Firefighters were able to control the flames, leaving only a small portion of the tree damaged.

Police are now looking for a man last seen on Randolph Road and Main Street wearing dark-colored clothing.

“This senseless act of felony arson and vandalism will not dampen our holiday spirit or our “Light Up the Night” Holiday event on Dec. 3,” said Interim City Manager Charles Dane in a release.

Anyone with information on the fire should call police at 804-541-2284 or the Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2222.

