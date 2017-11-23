Man arrested for arson after house goes up in flames

A Colonial Heights man is spending the night at Riverside Regional Jail after authorities say he set his home on fire and then went for a walk.

Shannon Johnson is charged with arson. Neighbors who know him question why he was ever left alone in his home. People who live near the suspect say he lives alone, rarely has friends or visitors and often displays erratic behavior - all of which has them concerned about his well-being.

The 54-year-old was last seen talking to Danielle Burnett's daughter Wednesday night.

"He told her ‘have a good night’ and she closed the door and she went upstairs to her room and all of a sudden she started seeing light in her skylight upstairs,” Burnett said.

Authorities later found Johnson walking along the Boulevard - an area where he's frequently seen.

"He walks up and down the Boulevard, talking to himself,” said Rachel Childers.

Authorities say he set his home on fire on the 200 block of South Valley Road in Colonial Heights around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"We look out of our window, and all of a sudden you see flames and everything,” Childers added.

Just as startling as the arson allegation are neighbors’ concerns about the suspect.

"Somebody needs to check on this man all of the time, and nobody does,” Childers said.

They describe unusual behavior on any given day.

"He had black paint on his face, and he was actually playing Indians by himself in his yard,” Childers said.

"He would scream. He would think he's talking to someone in another state…He should've never been living in that house by himself unsupervised,” Burnett said.

Johnson's home was destroyed in the fire.

