Man arrested for arson after house goes up in flames

A man is in jail after officials say he set his Colonial Heights home on fire late Wednesday night.

When fire crews arrived to the 200 block of South Valley Road just after 10 p.m., the home was fully engulfed in flames. It took several engines to get everything under control.

Officials say Shannon Johnson, 54, lived in the home and was later found by police walking on the Boulevard. He was arrested for arson.

Johnson is now being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

The home is a total loss.

