Black Friday secrets: Facts retailer don't want you to know

If you love to shop, you're probably already preparing for the big deals you can score on Black Friday!...but there are some things you should know that retailers don't want you to find out.

The first thing you need to know - those amazing doorbuster deals are in short supply. Last year, Sears offered a huge discount on a doorbuster with only FOUR of the items in each store!

Instead, look for doorbuster guarantees, where as long as you arrive by a certain time, you are guaranteed that product at a specific price.

Here's something else retailers don't want you to look too closely at: the discount price. Retailers often inflate the original price on their Black Friday deals to make it look like the product is deeply discounted. Don't fall for that trick!

Instead, focus on the sale price and how it compares to what you'd pay for the same product at other stores.

Here's something else to keep in mind. Many stores exempt Black Friday from their price-matching policies. It's up to you to compare prices and research which store truly has the best offer.

Stores are also hoping you will not read the fine print. Make sure you read ads carefully and scour the exclusions beneath the products you are interested in and also at the bottom of that store's ad.

Do your homework. The last thing you want is to fight the crowds, only to be surprised that a deal isn't really what you thought it was!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12