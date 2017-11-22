Late collapse costs VCU win against Michigan in Maui finale

Michigan held VCU scoreless down the stretch and went on an 11-0 run to the end the game, sending the Rams to a 68-60 loss in the Maui Invitational 5th place game on Wednesday.

VCU opened the game on a 9-2 run, but an 8-0 Michigan surge put the Wolverines in front, 15-10. The first half saw the Rams hang on well and keep the deficit from getting out of hand. Michigan's biggest lead of the frame came at the 7:21 mark, going up 24-17. VCU fought back to tie the game at 28. A De'Riante Jenkins bucket would later tie the game at 30, but a 6-0 run to end the frame gave Michigan a 36-30 halftime lead.

The Wolverines picked up right where they left off coming out of the gate in the second half, swelling their advantage to 43-32 with 17:11 to play in the contest. VCU would answer with a big run of its own, outscoring Michigan 21-6 over the next nine minutes to take a 53-49 lead. That's when the scoring seemed to stop for the Rams. who wouldn't score for the next 4:05 and see Michigan go back in front.

VCU would retake the lead and hold a 60-57 advantage with 1:59 to play, but wouldn't find the hoop again. Michigan's game ending run came in quick fashion, with Moe Wagner scoring six key points down the stretch.

Khris Lane scored a team-high 13 points for the Rams, while Mike'l Simms and Jenkins added 12 points apiece. Lane also tallied eight rebounds in the losing effort.

The Rams fall to 3-3 and return home for a home contest on Tuesday, as Appalachian State visits the Siegel Center for a 7:00pm tip-off.

