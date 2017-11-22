Spiders see lead slip away, fall to Louisiana to close out stay in Caymans

Grant Golden scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough, as the Spiders saw a late lead disappear, falling to Louisiana, 82-76, to close out the Cayman Islands Classic.

Richmond took an 11-9 lead at the 12:11 mark of the first half and held the lead for most of the frame. The Spiders opened up a nine point lead early in the second half at 42-33. The middle of the half saw some back and forth play as the teams exchanged buckets. Richmond would take a 66-60 lead with a little more than seven minutes to play, thanks to a 14-2 run.

That's when the Ragin' Cajuns came alive, going on a 20-4 run to break the game open, and finish off Richmond for the win. Richmond head coach Chris Mooney was assessed a technical foul with 49 seconds to play.

Golden's 24 points led all scorers. De'Monte Buckingham came close to a triple-double with eleven points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while Jacob Gilyard chipped in ten points and five assists.

Richmond falls to 1-4 overall and will return home to face Georgetown on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm at the Robins Center.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.