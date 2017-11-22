"I can't wait! She's coming right now!": Dad delivers newborn in hospital parking lot

A family from Dinwiddie has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Less than 24 hours ago, their newborn daughter was delivered by her own father in Chippenham Hospital’s parking lot. Baby Aveleen proved she is not one to wait!

"Are you going to open your eyes?” asked Melissa Bragg to her infant daughter, Aveleen Rose, nestled in her arms in a cozy room at Chippenham Hospital.

Aveleen Rose Bragg is perfect, precious and eager.

"Well, she decided that she was going to come in our car," laughed Melissa.

Joe Bragg rushed his wife to the hospital Tuesday night, as her contractions intensified, two-weeks before the due date. The couple had intended to have their fourth child at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, but Melissa said that changed when Aveleen insisted on making an early appearance.

The Braggs made the quick decision to turn in to Chippenham Hospital, which was closer than sister hospital, Henrico Doctor’s Hospital.

“We get to Willis Road, and my water breaks,” recounted Melissa. “Just as he was getting off the exit, I was like, 'She's coming! She's coming! I have to push!' And he's like, 'No! Don't push!’"

But baby Aveleen was ready. Joe pulled up to the hospital curb and raced inside for help.

"I started removing clothing. And [Joe] comes back out, and starts trying to pull [my pants] back up. He's like ‘No, just wait!’ And I was like, 'I can't wait! She's coming right now, right now!'"

"That's when I could see the crown of the baby's head,” said Joe. “And I was like, 'Oh. This is happening now…Not like in a minute now, but now!'"

With Melissa's feet up on the dash, Joe caught Aveleen, and rested her on her mother's chest. Nearly 30 doctors, nurses and attendants rushed outside to help, just moments later.

"They've literally bent over backwards with anything we've needed,” said Joe of the doctors and staff.

The couple intended on having all of their children when they first married 16 years ago, but that's not what their future would hold. Melissa and Joe tried for eight years after their first born daughter Victoria, to get pregnant again.

"It was many hard years there,” recounted Melissa.

Ultimately, the couple had two more sons, and now Aveleen.

"We had chosen her name, Aveleen, and it means ‘wished for and longed for child,’” explained Melissa.

Aveleen is a child who was longed for and certainly answered her family's prayers, very swiftly.

