Vigil held for mother, son killed in Henrico home

Family and friends gathered to remember a mother and son, who were killed in their own home.

A large crowd gathered to honor the lives of Renita Williams and her 15-year-old son Jaishaun. Both were killed on Fayette Avenue in Henrico over the weekend.

There were so many people at the vigil that cars were wrapped around the corner of the house.

It was hard to see immediate family members over the crowd of people who came out to show support - making it clear this mother and son are resting forever in so many heavy hearts.

Mourners have brought their own candles and balloons, just another painful way to honor a mother and son who were tragically taken early Saturday morning.

The family has publicly plead for domestic violence awareness as others close to them offer words of comfort and prayers, as Rachelle Wells and Eddie Wyatt endure the pain of losing not just a daughter, but a grandson.

So far, Henrico police have not charged anyone in connection with their deaths.

The home going service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Paul's Baptist Church, located at 4247 Creighton Road. The viewing will be held on Friday.

