Deputy: 'In a blink of an eye, my whole life changed.'

Sharina O'Neal's sense of normalcy was shattered two weeks ago, as she was putting her young children to bed and folding clothes in her Chesterfield apartment on Kim Court.

"Never in a million years did I think I would get shot on my day off, in my bedroom, with my children right next to me," explained O'Neal.

The mother of three says she thought she had a migraine when she heard an explosion in her right ear and noticed her face got hot. She suddenly realized something was wrong. She ran to her neighbors for help and was rushed to the hospital, with a bullet lodged in her face.

"I thought in that moment I was going to die," she said. "I can't describe it any other way except, wow, did that really just happen?"

This situation happened, through what she describes as a terrible accident. Chesterfield police say O'Neal's neighbor, 25-year-old Davante Fernandez's gun fired while he was cleaning it. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

"My thing is let's be more careful when we're dealing with firearms because, in a blink of an eye, my whole life changed," O'Neal explained.

Sergeant O'Neal is actually her official title, as a deputy at the Richmond Sheriff's Office. She has worked there for six years, so safely handling firearms is an important priority on a daily basis.

"We could not believe it. We take enough risks each and every day coming in to work," said Sheriff C.T. Woody. "We're going rally around her. We're to help her in any way we can, and we love her."

O'Neal is now in a new home. Her family safe, as she recovers. Her injuries are severe. O'Neal has lost teeth. She has a metal plate in her face. She can't eat or sleep normally. Despite her sense of normalcy being paused by this traumatizing situation, O'Neal's outlook remains positive.

"I can forgive him. We all make mistakes. God forgives so why can't we?" she said.

As she moves forward, O'Neal is hoping to get back to work at the end of this year or early 2018. Now, more than ever, each day with her 16, three, and almost two-year-old children is a blessing she plans to never take for gr anted.

"I am different. I have a new lease on life, so I want to do things. I want to take every moment and enjoy it and live all the memories." she explained.

