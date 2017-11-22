Poe statue relocated on Capitol Grounds

The next time you go to Capitol Square, the statue of Edgar Allan Poe will not be in its usual spot.

The Department of General Services said it will move the statue from the southwest corner to the northwest corner of Capitol Square. The state said they will move the statue due to the construction of Mantle, the Virginia Indian Tribute, and the planned Virginia Women’s Monument, Voices from the Garden.

The Capitol Square Preservation Council said they support the move so the Poe statue will not be overshadowed by the exhibit.

Back in 1956, a retired physician approached then-Governor Thomas Stanley with the idea of erecting a monument of Poe and offered to pay for the statue if the state funded the pedestal and installation. The statue was unveiled on Oct. 7, 1959.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12