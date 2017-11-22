NBC12 Viewpoint: It's a privilege to be thankful

By: Kym Grinnage - email

Thanksgiving Day and being thankful never gets old! And it never gets old to say thank you. Certainly there is a lot of history behind the beginning of Thanksgiving Day, but what we attach to it today I feel is most important.

The most familiar story of the first American Thanksgiving took place in Plymouth Colony, in present-day Massachusetts, in 1621. More than 200 years later, President Abraham Lincoln declared the final Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.

This year will be particularly memorable because there are so many people in the United States and in the Caribbean, who are still recovering from one of the worst seasons for natural disasters, while most of us will be celebrating. This day reminds us that we should not only be thankful, but that we should be thoughtful, generous and kind to someone in need.

The first American Thanksgiving was about a celebration of the harvest and all that a good harvest brings. We all have our own personal harvests every day and Thanksgiving should remind us that just having life is a reason to be thankful.

You will feel even more thankful when you share that life and your gifts unselfishly with others.

I hope you and your family had a very Happy Thanksgiving Day.

