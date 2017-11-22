Missing man from Prince William believed to be endangered - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing man from Prince William believed to be endangered

PRINCE WILLIAM, VA (WWBT) -

A man is missing out of Prince William County, and police need your help in finding him.

Musab Mohamed El-Sheikh, 40, was last seen around 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the area of Exmore Court in Woodbridge. He was reported missing and endangered on Nov. 13.

Police say he is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need help, which qualifies him as being endangered. 

El-Sheikh is described as a white man, who is 5-feet-11-inches tall, is 176 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter boar and black pants.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

