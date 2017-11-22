2 women face several charges after arrested during traffic stop

Two women were arrested during a traffic stop in Spotsylvania and are facing several charges.

Crystal Craig, 34, of King George, was charged with possession of a schedule II and schedule IV substances, a fictitious inspection sticker, and a defective left brake light after police stopped her on Nov. 11.

The passenger, Keturah Strother, was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon and prostitution. Police also obtained an additional felony warrant against Strother for child endangerment.

