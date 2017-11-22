Richmond police search for man in connection with breaking into home

Richmond police need the public's help in searching for a suspect who broke into a home last week.

Police say around 3:13 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, a man kicked in a back door of a home while the residents were inside. They say the suspect attempted to enter the home through a back window, but he was unable to do so. Police say it happened at a home in the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue.

Nothing was taken from the home.

The suspect took off from the scene and was last seen riding a bicycle towards Chicago Avenue. He is described as a black man in his 50s and was last seen wearing glasses, a black hood, a tan jacket, matching tan pants, light-colored shoes, and white gloves.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call First Precinct Detective Tori Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12