School safety officer being recognized for heroic actions

A school safety officer is being recognized for his heroic actions after saving a student during a medical emergency.

Spotsylvania officials say a Chancellor High School student started to lose consciousness due to an obstruction in his airway. School Safety Officer Warren Fountain was watching over students and jumped into action to perform the Heimlich maneuver. This happened on Nov. 9.

The student was taken to the hospital and made a full recovery.

On Nov. 20, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office awarded Fountain with a "Life Saving" award for his actions.

