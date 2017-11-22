Police: Mom was driving drunk with 2 kids in vehicle

A mother is facing multiple charges after Chesterfield police say she was driving drunk with her daughters in the vehicle.

Police charged April Y. Cheatham with DWI and two counts of abuse and child neglect in the Nov. 17 incident.

Police say Cheatham was driving erratically along Hull Street Road. When she was pulled over in a parking, police discovered her two children - ages 7 and 4 - in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

