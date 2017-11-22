Find real-time traffic information in the NBC12 News app

The NBC12 News App has real-time traffic information for not only Central Virginia, but throughout the U.S. as well.

To access the information in the app, follow these quick and easy steps:

1. Tap on the three lines in the upper left hand corner

2. Tap "Traffic" toward the top of the menu.

3. Check out real-time data in your area, or browse around to see traffic conditions where you're headed. The color-coding on the traffic maps will show you where traffic is flowing slowly.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12