Smoke damage reported at Richmond thrift store, surrounding buildings

Heavy smoke was reported coming from a thrift store near downtown Richmond. The smoke caused damage to three apartments and another business in the area.

Crews received a call for a fire around 10 a.m. on Wednesday about smoke coming from RED Books & Coffee at 11 West Broad Street. The incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 10:17 a.m. The fire was marked under control at 11:05 a.m.

Half a dozen units within the three apartment buildings sustained damage, as well as another business. Ten fire units responded, which included 50 firefighters, about half of the city's resources.

There was no negative impact to rest of the city with the use of half the force as most units were released shortly after.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, but fire officials say in there were a number of combustibles the basement of RED Books & Coffee that aided the fire.

Working Fire-11 W Broad St. Interior attack in progress. 2nd Alarm transmitted. pic.twitter.com/81RZsntgV5 — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) November 22, 2017

