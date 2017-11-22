Reward up to $1,000 after kitten killed, another injured from being thrown from tow truck

A Danville organization is offering a reward up to $1,000 leading to the arrest of the person who threw two kittens from a tow truck window on Tuesday.

The Danville Area Humane Society, who is offering the reward, told NBC affiliate WSLS the incident happened at 10 a.m. on U.S. Route 58, about two miles from Danville.

Another driver pulled over to pick up the kittens, but the black kitten was struck by another vehicle, according to WSLS. The other kitten, a gray tabby, survived and was brought to the Danville animal shelter.

WSLS reports the truck is an early 2000's model blue Ford F-150, and the license plate may begin with "JC." The truck also has a decal of the Virginia Tech Hokie on the back glass.

Anyone with any information can call the Danville Area Humane Society at 434-799-0843.

