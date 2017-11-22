Pack your patience for Thanksgiving travel

If you're traveling for Thanksgiving, the best time to get on the road is before the end of the work day, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

AAA says about 1.4 millions Virginians will travel 50 more or more this week for Thanksgiving.

If you're traveling on I-95 toward Washington, D.C., expect heavy traffic at just about anytime.

A recent study says one of the worst travel spots in the U.S. is a stretch of I-95 from the Fredericksburg to Fairfax County Parkway.

To make traveling a little easier, VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads from noon Wednesday through noon Monday.

GAS PRICES

This year's gas prices are at a three-year high for the holiday weekend - in Richmond the average price per gallon is $2.28, about 25 cents higher than a year ago.

However, they're still far below the all-time high of $3.44 a gallon in 2012.

TRAIN TRAVEL

If you're traveling by train and need to park at the Amtrak station on Staples Mills Road, you may need to come up with another plan.

Construction happening at the station will eventually increase the number of parking spaces, but it's not expected to finish until next summer.

To avoid the long lines and parking issues, take a taxi, Uber or carpool, get dropped off or give yourself an extra 30 minutes or more to find a spot.

AIRLINE TRAVEL

New screening procedures at Richmond International Airport mean that travelers should give themselves extra time.

Among the changes that go into effect Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration will be asking travelers to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone, and place them in a bin with nothing on top of or below the electronic.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to check in at least 90 minutes prior to departure.

