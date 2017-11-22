Teen missing for 2 weeks found safe in Northern VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Teen missing for 2 weeks found safe in Northern VA

Shawnyae Dailey, 17 (Source: Prince William Police Department) Shawnyae Dailey, 17 (Source: Prince William Police Department)
PRINCE WILLIAM, VA (WWBT) -

A girl missing in Northern Virginia has been found safe. 

Shawnyae Dailey, 17, had been reported missing and endangered on Tuesday, but she was found in Manassas City on Wednesday. 

She had been missing for two weeks. 

